Purdue trustees investigating adding more student housing

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University is over capacity with on-campus housing and school officials hope to add at least one new residence hall by the fall semester of 2020.

Purdue vice president of physical facilities Mike Cline tells the (Lafayette) Journal and Courier that the cost and location of the residence hall still are to be determined. Trustees want to investigate adding at least one residence hall for 1,000 more beds. Purdue currently has about 13,400 beds on campus.

Last fall nearly 94 percent of the school’s 7,600 freshmen lived on campus. Purdueplaced about 300 students in off-campus housing options. Next school year the university has beds reserved at several different off-campus locations.

Trustees chairman Mike Berghoff says Purdue’s master planning process calls for 2,000 more beds. He says the school is “trying to keep up.”

