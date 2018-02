FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets put 63 shots on goal. Only three got past C.J. Motte.

The Quad City goalie saved 60 shots as Fort Wayne falls in a shootout, 4-3. Marc-Olivier Roy broke the shutout in the second period after more than forty shots on net.

The Komets earned seven points over this busy weekend of four games in five nights.

They face Indy on Wednesday at home.