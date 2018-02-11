Mad Anthony Brewing closing for 2 weeks to remodel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Big changes are brewing at Mad Anthony Brewing Company. The Fort Wayne brewpub at 2002 Broadway is closing for remodeling.

It’s the company’s 20th anniversary and in celebration, they’re going to make these physical changes. They’ll shut down February 23 and re-open about two weeks after that.

“I think that we’re doing a lot of big changes with the look of the place, but not so much that it’s going to take everybody’s previous things that they liked about our restaurant,” said Josh Volz, director of marketing and design. “I don’t think those are going to go away. I think physically it’s going to look a little different, but we’re going to keep that same feel.”

They’re upgrading the bar area to a modern look by moving walls, putting in new counters and flooring, and rearranging seats.

That’s just the start of their 20th year extravaganza.

Their anniversary week in April will include special events, food and drinks, including two brews that only their oldest fans may recognize from the early days: the Pan Head Red Ale and Gabby Blonde Ale.

Over the course of this special year, Mad Anthony will also take over taps at 20 restaurants and bars across the state. They call these “tap takeovers” or “tap shares.”

The brewery will hold their annual Brewed in the Fort Festival in September at Headwaters Park.

“I think that we’ve created a lot of tradition here in Fort Wayne and we have gotten a lot of support from the community and cherish that and hope to continue that on to the next 20 years,” Volz concluded.