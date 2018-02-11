Freezing rain causing several slide-offs, crashes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Emergency dispatchers are reporting several crashes and slide-offs around the Fort Wayne area.

Freezing rain is settling on the roads, creating a slick layer of ice.

It’s caused crashes or slide-offs at:

S.R. 3 and Cedar Canyons Road

S.R. 3 and Shoaff Road

I-469 southbound at the 10.5 mile marker

I-469 southbound at the 7.4 mile marker

I-469 southbound at the 6 mile marker

I-469 southbound at the 3.4 mile marker

I-69 northbound at the 310.8 mile marker

I-69 northbound at the 309 mile marker

I-69 northbound at the 294.5 mile marker

Old Maysville Road and Lake Avenue

Evard Road and Del Rio Drive

U.S. 27 and Droege Road

Emergency crews ask that you avoid going out on the roads this morning to cut down on traffic.

If you have to drive, slow down and leave plenty of time to stop.