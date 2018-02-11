February Sunday Open House with Westport Homes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Westport Homes builds a whole lot more home for a lot less money.

Charlie Giese, with Westport Homes, joined First News Sunday to talk more about what they have to offer and what’s new for February.

Westport Homes has been building new homes in Fort Wayne since late 2003. They are typically one of the 3 largest builders in the area.

Their Bear Creek Estates model in Auburn is now fully decorated and open. It has over 2,600 square feet, master on the main level, 3 car garage, 5 bedrooms, 3 ½ baths, and a loft.

Wesport is doing a Hometown Heroes promotion for their customers that are in the military, local police and fire departments, doctors, nurses, and teachers.

Locations are all over Allen County and a few in Dekalb County, most with fully decorated model homes. Westport can help you sell your existing home with its Guaranteed Sale Program.

