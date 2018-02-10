Weather the Fort expected to attract even more people in its third year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If all this snow has you searching for fun seasonal activities – look no further than Freimann Square. Weather the Fort returns next weekend for the third year.

Ted Pappert and Kelsey Rowe joined First News Saturday for a preview.

Three local bands will perform this year: Will Certain. James and the Drifters, and Good Night Gracie. Other entertainment activities include live ice carvings, live fire dancing, and live paintings. Rhinegeist Brewery, will serve as the official beer sponsor.

Weather the Fort was started by six individuals from Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana in 2016. The group believed that Fort Wayne, a city with many great festivals, needed an exciting winter festival.

In 2017, an estimated 2,500 people attended Weather the Fort. In 2018, the committee is expecting 3,000 people.

Weather the Fort returns to Freimann Square in downtown Fort Wayne on Saturday, February 17 from 4:00-10:00 p.m. It’s free to attend and guests must be 21 and older.