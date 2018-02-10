Several dogs die in St. Louis Ave. house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A house caught fire Friday night on Fort Wayne’s south side.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 1900 Block of Saint Louis Avenue off Bluffton Road just before 9:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found fire in the kitchen. The three people who were inside the home when the fire started had already exited, but told firefighters that two dogs were still inside.

Fire crews located the dogs, removed them from the home and attempted to resuscitate them unsuccessfully. The two dogs died of their injuries.

The kitchen had heavy fire damage and the rest of the home had moderate fire and smoke damage, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.