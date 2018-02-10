Over 100 craft sodas featured at Fizz Fest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center hosted Fizz Fest, the Summit City inaugural Craft Soda Festival, on Saturday.

Attendees could sample and purchase over 100 vintage craft sodas at the event. The festival aims to reunite attendees with the sodas of their childhood and introduce the next generation of of regional gourmet craft sodas. Participants could also enjoy old-time carnival games and live entertainment.

A portion of the proceeds from Fizz Fest benefit Blessings in a Backpack, a non-profit organization that feeds school children in the Fort Wayne area who currently are fed during the week on the Free and Reduced Meal Program and are at risk of going hungry on the weekends.