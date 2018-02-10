Omaha Edges Fort Wayne Men’s Hoops 90-85

OMAHA, Neb. – A cold stretch from the floor over the game’s final minutes ended up being the difference in Fort Wayne men’s basketball’s 90-85 loss at Omaha on Saturday (Feb. 10) evening at Baxter Arena.

The Mastodons led for more than 35 minutes in the game. They built a lead as large as 14 in the first half before going to the break up 49-45.

In the second, Jordon King followed a 3-pointer with a steal and layup on the next possession to put the ‘Dons up 69-59 with 10:12 remaining. Omaha called a timeout and scored the next eight points over the next three minutes to make it a one possession game.

Omaha went up 72-71 only to see John Konchar nail back-to-back 3-pointers to put the ‘Dons up by five points at 79-74 with three minutes left. It would be Fort Wayne’s last field goal for the next 2:51. The cold stretch was epitomized by a possession with the ‘Dons down a point where a 3-pointer, tip attempt and layup all didn’t fall.

Konchar totaled 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. His five 3-pointers matched his career high.

Bryson Scott added 19 points with five rebounds and three steals. Scott was 3-of-4 from the free throw line. His first free throw of the game was his 182nd of the season to set a new Division I era single season program record. The all-time record is Sean Gibson’s 208 in 1992-93.

Scott now owns 637 points on the season, third most for a single season in program history. Scott’s career total of 1,169 is ninth in program history.

Kason Harrell added 16 points and Xzavier Taylor finished with 10.

The ‘Dons were 6-of-12 from the free throw line while Omaha shot 24-of-33 at the stripe.

Omaha improves to 9-17 (4-6 Summit League). The ‘Dons fall to 16-12 (5-6 Summit League). Fort Wayne returns home on Wednesday (Feb. 14) for a league game against Western Illinois. Tip is set for 7 p.m. at the Gates Sports Center.