Northern Indiana Golf Show back at Memorial Coliseum for the weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saturday kicked off the 9th annual Fort Wayne Newspapers Northern Indiana Golf Show at the Memorial Coliseum.

The weekend long event includes state demonstrations, a demo driving range, skills challenges, golf simulators and more.

All attendees receive the latest issue of Fort Wayne Magazine’s Golf Guide and a one-year subscription to Golf Digest with paid admission. The first 300 attendees each day receive a free round of golf from Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation. There are also chances to win door prizes worth thousands of dollars.

The event goes through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m at the Memorial Coliseum.

Admission is $8 for adults and free for kids 12 and under. Veterans can receive a $2 discount.