New exhibit at Artlink focuses on LGBT community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new exhibition at Artlink opens to the public next Friday. Matt McClure, the executive Director of Artlink and Larry Wardlaw joined First News Saturday for more details.

The exhibition is comprised of a mix of interviews and oral history of Fort Wayne’s LGBT community. It’s a cross-section of the community over the past 50 years. It touches base on struggles and celebrations in life.

It is a good opportunity to help others better understand this population and how it has evolved locally.

The exhibit will feature non-fiction comics, print, digital immersive projection where an environment is projected around the room.

The exhibition opens on the 16th. Artlink is inside the Arts United building at 300 Main Street.

