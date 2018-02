DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Auburn man suffered broken bones after being struck by a snow plow at around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the driver of the plow was going east on State Road 8 in Garrett and said he didn’t see James B. Garrett, 22, of Auburn walking east on the south side of the road.

Garrett was struck by the passenger side of the front plow blade. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a fractured left arm and left foot.