Legendary rocker Gene Simmons to open Foellinger outdoor season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Rock legend Gene Simmons will open the 2018 Foellinger Theatre outdoor season on May 4.

Simmons co-founded KISS – one of the world’s most popular American rock groups.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 16 at 8 a.m. They can be purchased at Wooden Nickel Records stores in Fort Wayne, the Fort Wayne Parks Department office on East State Boulevard, by phone at (260) 427-6000, or online at foellingertheatre.org. Price range between $59 and $99.

KISS formed in 1973 with Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, and Ace Grehley. They, of course, became hugely popular with their stage outfits. Hit songs include “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “I Love Out Loud,” “I Was Made for Lovin’ You,” and “Detroit Rock City.”

KISS returned to Fort Wayne in 2016 for the first time in 19 years.

The Foellinger Theatre will release additional summer performances at a later date.