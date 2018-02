FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The goals are not bigger in Wichita – they just seem that way to the Komets.

Fort Wayne scored eights goals – just a few nights after netting nine – against Wichita to win, 8-4. The only player to score twice on Friday night was Garrett Thompson and he was joined by six other Komets players to record a goal.

The Komets are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Quad City. The Komets then host the Mallards at 5 p.m. on Sunday at War Memorial Coliseum.