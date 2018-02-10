Jay County’s Hare flipping way to pin at semi-state wrestling, full results

Andy McDonnell Published:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wait for it.

Jay County’s Gaven Hare celebrates his win at wrestling semi-state with a flip. He earned the fall at 1:58 to take the title at 220lbs at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.

Check back for full results here.

Related Posts