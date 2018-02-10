German-based company considering Fort Wayne expansion, 120 jobs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – German-based auto parts maker Elringklinger is considering expansion in Fort Wayne.

The company would lease a building at 2677 Persistence Drive. The expansion would include 120 jobs with an average salary of $43, 164.

Elringklinger designs, manufactures, and distributes innovative aluminum and plastic automotive parts, according to the company’s website. Among its clients are Ford and General Motors.

The project would include an investment of more than $20 million. The company would install manufacturing, logistical distribution, research and development, and IT equipment at a ‘spec’ building owned by WH Holdings II, LLC. WH Holdings would lease the building to Elringklinger.

Fort Wayne City Council will consider a 10-year tax abatement at its Feb. 13 meeting.

Elringklinger is headquartered in Dettinger an der Erms, Germany. It has locations all over the world, including several locations in the U.S.