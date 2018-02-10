Friday’s snow lands in time for weekend fun

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The area’s big Friday snow fall landed just in time for some weekend fun.

Steuben County got hit with 8 to 10 inches of snow, giving families there all the reason to spend Saturday playing in the fluff. A lot of them headed to Pokagon State Park.

Families spent the day sledding, shoe skiing, and riding the tobbagon run.

The park’s maintenance repair man Stephen Kurtz has been putting in overtime to keep the park’s roads and parking lots salted and plowed.

“It’s pretty hectic,” he said. “I’ve been plowing over and over. Plow once and then a half-hour later we have another two, three inches of snow. So quite busy.”

NewsChannel 15 meteorologists predict another two to three inches of snow will fall on Steuben County on Sunday.