Fort Wayne Falls to Ohio State in Three Sets

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 14 Fort Wayne men’s volleyball team fell to No. 5 Ohio State in three sets (25-23, 25-19, 25-14) in St. John Arena on Saturday (Feb. 10).

The Mastodons held close in the first set, and brought the score within one after a 6-1 run at 15-14. OSU answered with four straight points, but Fort Wayne had a four-point run of its own to even the score at 23. Colton Stone had five of his six kills in the first set. The ‘Dons held Ohio State to .143 hitting after 48 points of volleyball.

In the second, Ohio State did not give up the lead after taking an 8-6 lead early. The Mastodons had a 4-1 run that tied it up at 18, but OSU rattled off seven of the last eight points of the set.

The Buckeyes had four- and five-point runs in the final set to open up a 15-7 lead, and stifled the Mastodon offense to take the sweep.

Pelegrin Vargas finished with eight kills to lead the ‘Dons and Kolbie Knorr had seven digs to pace the defensive end. Tony Price had six digs and Vargas chipped in five. Richie Diedrich led in blocks with four and Tomas Gago followed suit with three. Fort Wayne finished with three service aces, which came from Michael Keegan, Stone and Diedrich.

The Mastodons held two-time national player of the year Nicolas Szerszen to a .000 hitting percentage.

Fort Wayne drops to 9-2, 1-1 MIVA. Ohio State improves to 9-2, 2-0 MIVA. The Mastodons will return home to face Loyola and Lewis on Friday and Saturday (Feb. 16-17) on Arnie Ball Court.