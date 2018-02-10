Driver suffers cardiac arrest, dies following crash in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Ligonier man suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital and died early Saturday morning after he had crashed into a tree in Noble County.

The crash took place just before 4 a.m. when Kelly G. Napier, 57, failed to negotiate a curve on CR 1075 N near CR 350 W and hit a tree according to the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.

Napier was trapped in the vehicle, however he was unhurt and alert when emergency crews arrived.

A wrecker first had to pull the car away from the tree in order for Napier to be extricated.

He was loaded into a Noble County EMS ambulance and on the way to the hospital went into cardiac arrest. After arriving at the hospital, Napier was pronounced dead.