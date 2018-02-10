Dozens to dip into freezing waters for Polar Plunge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dozens of people are set to brave the cold and take a dip into frigid waters Saturday morning.

Temperatures in the 20’s won’t stop people from “Freezin’ for a Reason” for the 2018 Polar Plunge at Metea County Park.

Each year, the event serves as a fundraiser for the Special Olympics. Eighty-seven people took the plunge last year, raising around $12,000.

The plunge event at Metea Park is one of many that take place around the state throughout the winter months.

All funds raised in the events directly benefit more than 12,000 Special Olympics athletes around Indiana. Many times the money provides opportunities for training and competitions at the state level and beyond.

Since it was created, the event series has raised more than $3 million for the Special Olympics of Indiana.

This year’s event kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday with Meteorologist Rob Lydick emceeing for another year.