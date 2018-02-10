2 deaths blamed on winter snow storm in Midwest

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities have blamed at least two deaths on a winter storm that moved through the Midwest, closing schools and forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

Police near Flint, Michigan, say one person was killed Friday after a semitrailer crashed into a car that was stopped in traffic on U.S. 23.

In Naperville, Illinois, a hospital spokesman says a man in his 60s suffered a fatal heart attack Friday morning while shoveling snow. The National Weather Service reported at least 8 inches of snow fell in the Chicago suburb.

Michigan State Police also tallied 16 semis among 38 vehicles involved in a chain-reaction crash amid heavy snowfall on Interstate 94 near Kalamazoo.

The weather service also reported 11 inches of snow near South Bend, Indiana.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.