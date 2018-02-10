2/9 Highlight Zone: Carroll wins 11th straight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll’s 11th win in a row in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” headlined Friday night’s action that saw a handful of games postponed due to winter weather.

Carroll bested the Bruins 52-40 to improve to 7-1 in the SAC. The Chargers took control with a 12-0 run early in the fourth quarter. Dan McKeeman led the Chargers with 14 points while Reece Swoverland added 12 and Arius Jones tallied 12 points and 8 rebounds. Issac Anderson led the Bruins with 10 points.

Homestead, meanwhile, survived a scare at Concordia, beating the host Cadets 47-41. The Spartans are now 8-0 in the SAC, which sets up a “winner take all” SAC conference championship game next Friday at Homestead when the Spartans host Carroll. That will be your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

North Side held off Bishop Dwenger 68-57. Lucas Kroft tallied 14 points and 6 rebounds for the Legends. Lucas Lehrman led the Saints with 18 points and 15 rebounds while Hayden Smithey added 16. North Side is now 6-2 in SAC play.

At Wayne the Generals edged visiting South Side 77-76 behind 24 points from Craig Young as WHS improved to 6-2 in the SAC. Dillon Redding added 16 points, Kylon Jarreau 14, and Shaquan Sanders 12 for the Generals. Asher Blum tallied 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists to lead the Archers while freshman Austin Jordan added a career-high 19 points.

Snider got 21 points from Keondre Brown as the Panthers topped Bishop Luers 69-58. Dillon Duff added 14 points, Elijah Wimby 12, and Michael Eley 10 for Snider. The Panthers are now 4-4 in the SAC while Luers drops to 0-8.

Huntington North got 15 points and 7 rebounds from Mitchell Geller in a 49-40 win over NE8 rival Norwell at North Arena. Hank Pulver added 11 points for the Vikings. The Knights were led by Will Geiger with 14 points.

Leo’s Jeremy Davison tallied 17 points as the Lions held off a hard-charging Columbia City team 53-48 at Donald S. Weeks Gymnasium. Lane Reed added 17 points and 7 rebounds for the Lions while Luke Stoller chipped in with 12 points.

Jay County earned at least a share of the ACAC title as the Patriots beat Heritage 42-26 in Portland. The loss drops Heritage to 5-1 in ACAC while Jay County improves to 5-0 in ACAC action. Jay County can clinch the ACAC title outright with a win against Woodlan on February 20.

In the lone NECC game of the night – all others were cancelled due to weather – Eastside bested Garrett 40-30 in a DeKalb county rivalry game. Alex Yoder led Eastside with 11 points while Andrew Steffen added 10. Micah Malcom and Dillon McCann led the Railroaders with 8 points apiece.

Southwood improved to 8-0 in TRC play with a 68-41 win against second-place Maconaquah. Carson Blair – Southwood’s all-time leading scorer – led the Knights with 19 points while Dallas Holmes added 17 and Peyton Trexler 16.

Blackford – a bright spot for basketball in the state of Indiana this season – fell at 2A no. 12 Oak Hill on Friday 94-33.