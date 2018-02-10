2/9 Fill It Up All-Stars: Kroft, Geller, Stigleman, Steffen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the third year in a row Phil’s One Stop and Marathon are teaming up with the Highlight Zone to honor a girl and a boy each week that filled up the stat sheet and led their team to a win as “Fill It Up All-Stars.”

This week’s we awarded Fill It Up All-Star accolades to each of the area’s four main conferences:

SAC – North Side’s Lucas Kroft – Kroft tallied 14 points and 6 rebounds – and one ferocious slam – in a Legends win at Dwenger.

NE8 – Mitchell Geller of Huntington North racked up 15 points and 7 rebounds as the Vikings beat Norwell.

ACAC – Cole Stigleman led Jay County with 9 points as the Patriots beat Heritage to earn a share of the ACAC title.

NECC – Andrew Steffen netted 10 points as Eastside beat county rival Garrett by 10.

2/2: Carroll’s Laney Steckler, Wawasee’s Aubrey Kuhn, Canterbury’s Sydney Hearn, and Jessica Yencer of Southern Wells.

4A: Carroll’s Laney Steckler – the Indiana Tech signee scored 31 points to lead Carroll to a win over DeKalb in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

3A: Wawasee’s Aubrey Kuhn – Kuhn’s lay-up with 4 seconds left was the go-ahead bucket as

2A: Canterbury’s Sydney Hearn – Hearn tallied 14 points and 6 boards as the Cavaliers defeated Eastside in Butler.

1A: Southern Wells’ Jessica Yencer – Yencer led a balanced attack with 10 points as the Raiders beat Wes-Del.

This week Carroll’s Laney Steckler, Wawasee’s Aubrey Kuhn, Sydney Hearn of Canterbury, and Jessica Yencer of Southern Wells are your “Fill It Up All-Stars.”

1/26: South Side’s Shamari Jackson and Westview’s Nick Rensberger.

Jackson led the Archers with 14 points and 4 steals as South Side edged Dwenger 60-55.

Rensberger tallied 28 points – half of Westview’s team total – as the Warriors earned a 56-36 road win at Eastside.

1/19: Northrop’s Arielle Thatcher and Snider’s Dillon Duff.

Thatcher scored 17 points to lead Northrop to a 79-19 win at Wayne. More importantly, the Bruins improved to 7-1 in the SAC setting up a showdown with 8-0 Homestead next week that will decide the conference title.

Duff, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, scored 34 points to lead Snider to a 81-47 win over Concordia at Kilmer Court.

1/12: Madison Schermerhorn of West Noble and Craig Young of Wayne.

Schermerhorn scored 22 in leading the Chargers to a 61-56 upset over 3A no. 3 Fairfield in the NECC tournament semifinals.

Young scored 25 points – including a breakaway dunk just 14 seconds into the first quarter – as the Generals earned an SAC road win over Bishop Dwenger 71-67 in overtime.

1/5: Homestead’s Sydney Graber and Onye Ezeakudo.

Graber scored 16 as 4A no. 5 Homestead nipped 4A no. 13 South Side 58-55 in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as the Spartans stayed unbeaten in SAC play.

Ezeakudo scored 17 – none bigger than the and-one to win the game with 0.7 seconds left – as Homestead beat South Side in overtime, 70-69.

12/29: South Side’s Taniece Chapman and North Side’s Keion Brooks Jr./Austin Boucher.

Chapman tallied 17 points, 13 rebounds, and 4 assists as the Archers won their SAC Tournament semi-final game.

Brooks and Boucher each scored 22 points for the Legends, who punched their ticket to the SAC title game.

12/22: Norwell’s Brielle Wilson and Marion’s Jalen Blackmon.

This week’s winners are Norwell’s Brielle Wilson and Marion’s Jalen Blackmon.

Wilson scored all of her 12 points in the second half to lead a rally as the Knights won at Warsaw 54-50. Norwell trailed by 19 points in the third quarter before turning on the jets.

Blackmon, a freshman, scored 20 points – including some key threes – as the Giants bested Wayne 85-83 in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

12/15: South Side’s Taniece Chapman and Leo’s Jeremy Davison.

Chapman scored 24 points and pulled down 16 rebounds as South Side bested previously undefeated Northrop 64-60.

Davison tallied 25 points as Leo opened NE8 play with a 64-53 win over a tough Huntington North squad.

Check back to the Highlight Zone next Friday night to see who wins next week!

12/8: Homestead’s Sylare Starks and North Side’s Keion Brooks Jr.

Starks tallied 24 points as 4A no. 5 Homestead topped a tough Bishop Dwenger team 71-49.

Brooks scored 25 points as 4A no. 4 North Side bested rival South Side 76-52 in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

12/1: Concordia’s Carissa Garcia and Blackhawk Christian’s Frank Davidson.

Garcia, a junior, scored 32 points as 3A no. 8 Concordia topped Wayne 83-16.

Davidson, a junior, tallied 21 points as 1A no. 4 Blackhawk Christian bested New Haven 70-67 in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

Both Carissa and Frank will receive a Fill It Up All-Stars t-shirt courtesy of Phil’s One Stop and Marathon.