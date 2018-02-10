2/10: Girls Basketball Regionals

KOKOMO, Ind. (WANE) – Girls basketball teams from around the area are one step closer to Bankers Life Fieldhouse and the state title games.

The regional doubleheaders – which includes the semifinals earlier in the day followed for the finals at 8 P.M. – taking place on Saturday.

CLASS 4A

South Side 89, Carroll 61

Zionsville 54, Carmel 49

CLASS 3A

Concordia Lutheran 41, Fairfield 43

Hamilton Heights 50, Marion 37

CLASS 2A

Central Noble 47, Bluffton 35

Hammond Noll, North Judson

CLASS A

Southern Wells 46, Rockville 48

Lakewood Park 28, North White 29