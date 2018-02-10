2/10: Girls Basketball Regionals

KOKOMO, Ind. (WANE) – Girls basketball teams from around the area are one step closer to Bankers Life Fieldhouse and the state title games.
The regional doubleheaders – which includes the semifinals earlier in the day followed for the finals at 8 P.M. – taking place on Saturday.
CLASS 4A
South Side 89, Carroll 61
Zionsville 54, Carmel 49
CLASS 3A
Concordia Lutheran 41, Fairfield 43
Hamilton Heights 50, Marion 37
CLASS 2A
Central Noble 47, Bluffton 35
Hammond Noll, North Judson
CLASS A
Southern Wells 46, Rockville 48
Lakewood Park 28, North White 29