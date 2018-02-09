Teen detained after man stabbed

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) A teenager was taken into custody Sunday after a man was found with a stab wound in Huntington.

Police and medics were called around 7 p.m. Sunday to an address in the 600 block of Oak Street in midtown Huntington on a report of a stabbing. There, police found a man suffering from a stab wound.

The man was taken to a Huntington hospital and transported to a Fort Wayne hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police detailed a 17-year-old as a suspect in the case.

Neither the victim nor the suspect was identified by police in a news release Friday.

It’s not clear why the department kept details about the incident confidential until Friday.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.