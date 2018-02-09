Sources: FWFD Deputy Chief under suspension

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Deputy Fire Chief Adam O’Connor has been suspended for three days amid allegations that he helped create a hostile work environment, according to sources.

It is unclear why O’Connor was suspended however, Newschannel 15 has learned that the department has been dealing with internal issues for quite some time.

A source, who did not want to be identified, said O’Connor contributed to a hostile work environment by using abusive language and behaving inappropriately to fellow firefighters.

His suspension began Wednesday and will continue through Friday.

Newschannel 15 called O’Connor who said he would ask Chief Eric Lahey how he wanted to handle the suspension. O’Connor has not called back.

A phone call was made to the Fire Chief’s office but Newschannel 15 was told the department is “unable to comment on internal discipline.”

O’Connor’s suspension will likely be discussed at a Merit Board meeting on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.