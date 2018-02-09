Police search for credit card fraud suspect

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) Police in New Haven are searching for a man who reportedly bought several gift cards from a Fort Wayne grocery store with fake credit cards.

New Haven Police said in a news release Friday that on Jan. 27, a man used fraudulent credit cards to buy several gift cards from the Kroger store at 218 E. Pettit Ave. Surveillance cameras in the store captured images of the suspect.

No other information on the theft was released. It’s not clear how the man acquired the cards or how much the gift cards cost.

Anyone with information about the the suspect is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (260) 748-7095 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.