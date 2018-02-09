Police arrest man found passed out in running, locked vehicle

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Lafayette man faces multiple charges after an Indiana State Police trooper found him passed out behind the wheel of his car at a gas station in Noble County.

According to a press release, the trooper went to the Marathon station in Wolf Lake just at around noon on Thursday.

The trooper found the driver unconscious, wearing a seat belt inside a locked Pontiac Grand Prix. A short time later, two deputies with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department arrived and tried to get the man to wake up.

After several attempts, he did wake up, but then passed out again multiple times. The driver finally stayed awake long enough to roll his window down and the officers helped him get out of the car and that’s when he became combative. He was then taken into custody.

The investigation determined that the driver, identified as Eshon Lee Anthony Curry-Grogg of Lafayette, had shown up at the gas station at around 11:15 a.m. and no one else was in the car with him and he had never left the vehicle.

A search of his car turned up a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Curry-Grogg was taken to a hospital for a blood draw and a medical evaluation before he was taken to the Noble County Jail.

He faces charges of Operating While Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction, Operating While Intoxicated Under a Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Resisting Law Enforcement.