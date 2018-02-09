North Side’s Ault wrestling to remember after unexpected loss of his father

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dakota Ault is undefeated but he know about loss.

“It’s all for you now pop,” the North Side senior said. “And it’s going to be that way the next two weeks. It’s all for my dad.”

On January 20th – the morning of his final SAC Wrestling meet – the heavyweight learned his father had unexpectedly died. Heath Ault Sr. was 41 years old. The 24-0 senior will compete at semi-state on Saturday at Memorial Coliseum and he’s dedicating the rest of the year to his late father.

“The doctor came in and he was like Heath is gone. It was probably one of the worst feelings I’ve ever had,” Ault recalled. “I know that everything happens for a reason and I can’t let this destroy me. I have to make the best out of it.”

Dakota’s biggest supporter and the person that encouraged him to get into the sport saw him grown. He went from a 11-14 freshman to a state quailifer as a junior last year. Now he wants to get on the podium at state.

“I’m going to look up and say a couple words to him,” Dakota said. “I’m going to hear him and I know that he’s going to be proud.”