‘Night to Shine’ brings out hundreds locally, thousands nationwide

Related Coverage Tim Tebow to speak at faith-based summit in Fort Wayne

Photo Gallery: A Night to Shine View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A Night to Shine was hosted on Feb. 9, 2018.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s everything you remember about prom. It’s hair, make-up, dresses.

“I love it,” one attendee said.

“The first night was hard trying to find a dress that fits her personality,” Sarah Jones, the mother of an attendee, said. “The hair and make-up they did a great job here.”

Of course there’s dancing and some photo ops.

“My favorite part is everything,” Guest Cameron Shomo said.

County Line Church of God in Auburn and Emmanuel Community Church in Fort Wayne both hosted proms for teens and adults with special needs. It’s called a Night to Shine. Organizers understand how it got its name.

“They walk in and they just light up,” one of the coordinators, Shandra Hathaway said.

The Tim Tebow Foundation sponsors the event in churches across the country on the same day. More than 500 churches hosted a Night to Shine Friday. 90,000 participants were expected. More than 200 guests showed up in Allen County.

“I love Tim Tebow,” one guest said. “He’s a good kid.”

Every year the event happens around Valentines Day.

“It’s to show them they are loved, and they are loved because they are made in God’s image,” Hathaway said.

The red carpet is rolled out, along with cheering fans and paparazzi. Everyone here is named prom king or queen.

“I think it’s better to have [the crown] on,” Shomo said.

Churches in Warsaw and LaGrange also hosted a Night to Shine.