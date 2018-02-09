Man who beat parents pleads guilty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man has admitted to beating his parents, one of them to death, inside their southwest Fort Wayne home last year.

Scott Ruse changed his plea in an Allen County Superior Court Friday afternoon and pleaded guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder. Scott Ruse had faced counts of murder, felony murder, attempted murder and robbery resulting in bodily injury.

Gene Ruse and Sandra Ruse, 71, were found July 5, 2017 beaten inside their home at 3309 Homestead Road, between Covington and Aboite Center roads. Police were called there after a call to 911 was cut off.

Gene was taken away in critical condition. He died a few weeks later in a hospital. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said he had succumbed to multiple blunt force injuries to his head and ruled his death a homicide.

Sandra was injured as well, but she recovered from her injuries.

Scott Ruse led officers on a brief vehicle pursuit before OnStar was able to disable the vehicle and stop it in Whitley County on State Road 9 at 400 N. In a police interview, Ruse admitted he went to his parents’ house with the intent to kill them both. He said he removed a hammer from the garage and first hit his mother numerous times in the head, and then hit his father several times when he entered the kitchen.

Ruse will be sentenced in March.