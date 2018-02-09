Love Church Ministries to host Antwone Fisher Event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Love Church Ministries of Fort Wayne will be hosting an event featuring guest speaker Antwone Fisher. The 2002 film Antwone Fisher was written by Fisher and directed by Denzel Washington.

The event, ‘Finding Love: FaMBET aged out Annual Awareness Event’ will inform people how they can help kids who age out of the foster care system be successful. Music will be provided by Mark Schultz. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, February 26th. Tickets are $100.

You can register online at www.the-lc.org or email Monica Salvo at monica@lovecc.org

Antwone Fisher is a director, screenwriter, author and film producer.

His 2001 auto-biographical book Finding Fish was a New York Times Best Seller.