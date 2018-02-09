Indiana man accused of molesting 17 children faces lawsuit

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man accused of sexually assaulting 17 young children is being sued by one of his alleged victims.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Clark County on the girl’s behalf seeks unspecified damages from 18-year-old Michael Begin Jr. and the Greater Clark School Corporation. It alleges Begin sexually assaulted the girl in October at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Jeffersonville.

The News and Tribune reports it also accuses the school district of negligence for allegedly failing to protect her at school.

District spokeswoman Erin Bojorquez declined comment Friday, saying the district hasn’t received the suit.

Begin is being held on 24 molestation charges involving 17 children ranging in age from 3 to 7. He allegedly assaulted them while working at a YMCA and as an elementary school teaching assistant.

