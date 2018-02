Here are a few exciting weekend events, you can do for free February 9-11.

Polar Discovery

7500 SR 930 East, New Haven, IN

New Haven Community Center

Feb. 9th

9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Be Sweet to your Heart Luncheon

401 Sawyer Rd., Kendallville, IN

Parkview Noble Hospital

Feb. 9th

11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

(260) 347-8161

Oscar Trivia Night

437 E Berry St

Cinema Center

Feb. 9th

7:00-8:30 p.m.

Baby Fair & Family Expo

4000 Parnell Ave

Memorial Coliseum

Feb. 10th

9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

(260) 471-5100