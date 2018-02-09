Arrest made after woman stabbed in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) A woman was hospitalized Thursday after police said a 23-year-old man stabbed her at a Huntington apartment.

Police and medics were called around 5:30 p.m. to the Park Loft Apartments along East Park Drive in central Huntington on a report of a stabbing. Officers arrived and found a 30-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound.

The woman was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

At the scene, police said they learned a suspect – 23-year-old Joseph Abner – had left the area. Just after 9 p.m., Huntington Police found Abner along South Jefferson Street and took him into custody.

After an interview with investigators, Abner was arrested and charged with felony Batter with a Deadly Weapon.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.