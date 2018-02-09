Angola urges residents to remove snow

ANGOLA, IND. – Friday morning, the city of Angola issued a snow removal warning for the city of Angola.

The police department is urging residents to remove vehicles that may be parked on city streets. Starting at 8 a.m. Friday, people have 24 hours to dig out and move vehicles.

The ordinance was issued due to heavy snowfall Friday morning, that will continue throughout the day.

If residents fail to remove vehicles from city streets with the 24 hour window, the vehicles in question will be marked with a red tag. The tag indicates the vehicle must be moved; otherwise, the Angola Police Department will have it towed at the owner’s expense.

In a statement issued to the city Friday, police said a broken down car is not an excuse to leave it on the street.

Contact the Angola Police Department with questions.