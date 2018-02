FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll is staying united and their record is showing it.

After upsetting North Side earlier in the week, the Chargers win their 11th straight game as they top Northrop in the Highlight Zone ‘Game of the Week’, 52-40.

Dan McKeeman led the way for Carroll with 14 points. David Ejah contributed 5 points and 6 boards.

Carroll takes on Carmel on Saturday. Northrop faces Bishop Dwenger next Friday.