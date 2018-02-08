Winter storm to bring significant snowfall

Related Coverage Doppler 15 Fury Forecast

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A winter storm bearing down on parts of the Midwest is expected to dump nearly a foot snow in some parts of northeast Indiana before it leaves the state Friday night.

WANE-TV’s Doppler 15 Fury meteorologists says snow will begin falling by daybreak Friday, with 1-2 inches expected. Snow will fall throughout the day Friday, then, with 4-6 inches of accumulation in Fort Wayne and 8-10 inches in the northern counties of Steuben and LaGrange likely.

Snow will fall through the evening with another inch possible before the storm passes.

Forecasters say travel will be “very difficult to impossible” during the Friday morning and afternoon commutes.

Officials are urging caution during the storm. They say if people can avoid traveling during the heavy snow they should do so.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.