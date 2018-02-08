Residents escape fire thanks to Good Samaritan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An early morning car fire spread to a nearby home and left the residence with damage, but no one was hurt after an alert from a Good Samaritan reportedly allowed the residents to escape.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called just before 7:30 a.m. to a home at 1622 Lake Ave. near Lakeside Park on a report of a car fire there. Responders arrived to find a vehicle heavily involved, with flames having pushed to the house next door, according to a report.

Fire spread to the first and second stories of the home.

Firefighters had the fire under control within 15 minutes, the report said. The home sustained moderate fire damage and minor water and smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

Numerous residents have told NewsChannel 15 that a passerby stopped at the home and alerted the occupants of the fire, which allowed two men, a boy and dog to safely escape.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Lake Avenue was closed to traffic in the area during the call.