Area preps for upwards of 12 inches of snow

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – To properly prepare for the forecast big snow, it’s best to already have the essentials.

Fort Wayne is expecting three to six inches of snow. Farther north in cities like Lagrange and Angola, they’re bracing for 8 to 12 inches.

The Fort Wayne Street department has been busy ordering extra salt, repairing plow trucks, and constantly monitoring weather forecasts.

Public Works official Frank Suarez said once the snow starts tonight, they’ll have salt and plow trucks on the roads at all times for the next 24 hours.

More than 50 drivers will be out. They usually have two drivers per route, but due to the circumstances, they’ll be assigning 3 per route.

Suarez said the only prep work they couldn’t get to was spraying liquid brine on the streets to help the snow melt faster. That’s because the ground is too cold right now for that de-icing pre-treatment.

Overall though, the street department is ready for the challenge ahead.

“Perhaps the biggest challenge on a snow event like this is a lot of that will be coming down during the morning rush hour,” Suarez said. “So we urge motorists to plan, add extra time. If they don’t have to travel, do not. It’s important to remember that the trucks are not emergency vehicles. When there’s more traffic out, that slows down the process of clearing the streets because we get stuck in traffic just like anyone else would.”

Suarez adds that all their drivers are ready to come in early and work overtime as needed. They expect to be busy on the roads throughout the weekend.

