Komets tally nine goals in win over Wichita

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The floodgates opened mid-way through the second period as the Komets turned a 2-2 tie into a 9-3 win Wednesday night against Wichita at War Memorial Coliseum.

Down 2-1 after the first period, Trevor Cheek, Marco Roy, and Justin MacDonald each found the net in the second period giving the Komets a 4-2 advantage heading into the third.

The K’s reeled off the first five goals of the third period to take a decisive 9-2 lead.

Gabriel Desjardins led a balanced Fort Wayne attack with two goals.

The Komets are back in action on Friday when they host Wichita again at 8 p.m.