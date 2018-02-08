Fraternity closes Indiana U chapter for violating bylaws

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A national fraternity has suspended its Indiana University chapter for three years for undisclosed violations of its bylaws and constitution.

Tau Kappa Epsilon says it took the action Thursday after it was approved by its grand council and board of directors.

It says it worked together with IU on a joint investigation into the undisclosed violations.

The university issued a statement supporting the suspension. The statement also says, “The health, safety and wellbeing of our students is a top priority at IU. As soon as IU became aware of alleged activity at the fraternity house, the university initiated its own investigation.”

A message seeking comment was emailed to the chapter.

TKE is at least the fourth national fraternity to close or suspend its IU chapter since the start of 2017.

