Fort Wayne parks chief announces retirement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) City of Fort Wayne parks director Al Moll is retiring.

The city announced Thursday that Moll will retire as Parks & Recreation director effective March 30. Moll has served as the parks’ chief since 2005.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said Moll’s impact on the city’s park system will be long felt.

“Al has been a tremendous public servant with a commitment to providing excellent services to our community,” said Henry. “I appreciate and admire Al’s ability to develop and implement innovative initiatives that have had a lasting and meaningful impact in Fort Wayne. We’ll miss his experience, expertise and leadership and wish him well.”

The city said the Board of Park Commissioners has already begun the search for Moll’s successor.