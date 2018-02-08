Flu blamed for death of 5-year-old Kosciusko County boy

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)5-year-old Quinten Price died from complications from the flu, Kosciusko County Coroner Tony Ciriello told Newschannel 15. The coroner received the final reports Tuesday indicating it was the Influenza A strain.

Ciriello said Price died December 27th at the Kosciusko Community Hospital in Warsaw.

According to his obituary Quinten “loved to ride his bike, go for walks, doing anything new, just loved being outdoors. He also loved his baby sister, Siren and was all very protective of her. Quinten was a very loving and and caring little boy.”

This is the second flu-related death in Kosciusko County this flu season. The other was an elderly person.