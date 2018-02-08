Flower shop owner: Robber turned in by mother

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The owner of a Goshen Avenue flower shop said a man who robbed his business has been arrested.

Curt Young reached out to NewsChannel 15 Tuesday after cameras at International Designs caught a robber in action Monday.

The armed man emptied the cash register and a worker’s purse before apologizing. According to a police report, he told the worker his kids were dying. He then ran off across Goshen Avenue on St. Mary’s Ave.

Police released images of the robber from the video.

Young said the department got several tips, but ultimately it was the man’s mother who had the final word after the NewsChannel 15 story aired.