Fire damages SE-side home

A home along South Park Drive was damaged by fire Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A southeast-side home was damaged by fire early Thursday.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called around 10:30 a.m. to a home in the 3600 block of South Park Drive on a report of a fire. By the time a NewsChannel 15 crew arrived at the scene, firefighters appeared to have the fire under control.

Officials said the fire started at the back of the small, single-story white home.

There was nobody home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

It’s not clear what caused the blaze. The fire is under investigation.

