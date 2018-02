FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Fire Department crews are at Canterbury Green Apartments where they are working to put out a fire in one of the buildings.

Smoke was reported in the building located on Stonehedge Boulevard shortly before 8:00 a.m. and firefighters arrived a short time later.

Details are limited, however there are no reports of injuries.

