Closures of 5 Carson’s stores in Indiana to cost 300 jobs

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The parent firm of the Carson’s department store chain says the planned closure of five of its Indiana stores will cost more than 300 workers their jobs.

Bon-Ton Stores Inc. notified state officials Monday that the store closures announced last week will result in the company idling 306 employees in Indiana.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports the Carson’s stores in Indiana slated for closure are a three-level store in downtown Indianapolis’ Circle Centre mall, and stores in Anderson, Columbus, Marion and Elkhart.

They’re among more than 40 stores, mostly in the Midwest, slated for closure by Bon-Ton, which operates Carson’s and other department store brands. The company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, hoping to reorganize its finances and stay afloat.

Bon-Ton hasn’t announced a date for the closures.

Information from: Indianapolis Business Journal, http://www.ibj.com