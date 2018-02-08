ACLU files civil lawsuit against Indiana prison

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A federal lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana alleges that prison officials discriminated against a blind inmate by refusing to allow him to participate in a literacy program to get his sentence reduced.

The South Bend Tribune reports that the civil lawsuit was filed last week against the Indiana Department of Correction. It alleges that 40-year-old Jorge Romero-Ruvalcava could’ve had his sentence reduced if the prison had allowed him to participate in the program to earn a GED certificate.

The suit says Romero-Ruvalcava was convicted of a felony for sexual misconduct with a minor. He served his sentence at the New Castle Correctional Facility from 2015 to 2017.

A spokeswoman for the state attorney general’s office says they’re reviewing the lawsuit and consulting with the department.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.