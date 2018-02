Related Coverage Local schools working hard to fight the flu

As widespread and dangerous as the flu season has been this year, it could certainly be much worse.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the influenza pandemic of 1918, which killed as many as 100 million people worldwide. That global viral terror brought life in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to a halt.

A century later, health officials say it could all happen again.

From the archives: Flu epidemic of 1918 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery An influenza isolation room is shown in 1918. (Library of Congress) A nurse called to treat the spread of influenza in northeast Indiana in 1918 is shown. (Allen County-Fort Wayne Historical Society) An influenza warning notice from 1918 is shown. (Allen County-Fort Wayne Historical Society) Nurses and ambulances wait at the ready to treat patients of influenza in 1918. (Library of Congress) Pictured is Dr. Eric Crull. Fort Wayne's Health Commissioner from 1918-1922. (Allen County-Fort Wayne Historical Society) Patients diagnosed with influenza are hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, in 1918. (Library of Congress) In Seattle, residents wear medical face masks to prevent the spread of influenza in 1918. (Library of Congress) A patient brought down by influenza is carried for treatment in Washington, D.C., in 1918. (Library of Congress) An order from the Fort Wayne Department of Health dated lifts the ban put in place to avert an epidemic of influenza. (Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health) An order from the Fort Wayne Department of Health dated Oct. 13, 1918, requires all cases of epidemic influenza to be quarantined. (Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health) A cartoon printed in the Fort Wayne News-Sentinel pokes fun at the popularity of medical face masks in Fort Wayne during the historic spread of influenza in 1918. (Allen County-Fort Wayne Historical Society)